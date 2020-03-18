10:00/18 March 2020

Brussels – Heads of state and government will not travel to Brussels for the regular European Council next week, said President Charles Michel, MIA reports from Brussels.

Brussels – EU leaders signed off a ban on almost all foreign travel into the bloc for 30 days, European Council President Charles Michel announced on Tuesday after an emergency video summit on the coronavirus outbreak.

Rome – Italy’s novel coronavirus fatalities rose above 2,500 on Tuesday, but the speed at which the contagion is spreading seemed to be slowing down, fuelling some hope that it may be nearing its peak.

Washington – Former vice president Joe Biden was projected as the winner of three Democratic primaries late Tuesday, according to US broadcasters.

Berlin – European football officials Tuesday postponed Euro 2020 by a year to 2021 and the French Open tennis grand slam was shelved by four months, while the International Olympic Committee (IOC) repeated its commitment to hold the Tokyo Games.