18:00/7 July/2020

Skopje – The State Election Commission (SEC) will hold a safe voting simulation at one polling station on Wednesday, demonstrating the entire voting process in real conditions.

Skopje – Corruption knows no boundaries, but they are used to cover up unlawfully acquired gains. Therefore, efficient international cooperation is needed to prevent and detect corruption, said Justice Minister Renata Deskoska in an address at the OSCE video-conference, held under the auspices of the Albanian Chairmanship.

Skopje – There were 1,367 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 120 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 125 patients have recovered, while 5 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. Five patients passed away, aged 46, 65, 76, 78 and 85.

Skopje – Ali Ahmeti and DUI party are optional Albanians. By nominating Albanian candidate for Prime Minister, DUI party wants to survive and keep its voters, so that the defeat in the elections will not be huge for them, leader of Alliance for Albanians (AA) party, Ziadin Sela said in an interview with MIA, asked to comment on the DUI’s election strategy for Albanian Prime Minister.

Brussels – The EU is delivering Tuesday further FFP2 masks to North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia from rescEU – the common European reserve of medical equipment created to help countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – The ongoing rehabilitation of substation “Skopje 4” by the Electricity Transmission System Operator of North Macedonia (MEPSO) will result in improved reliability and quality of electricity supply, along with increased management flexibility, in parallel with lower risk of defects and reduction of maintenance and exploitation costs to the minimum.

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, MEPSO director-general Eva Shukleva and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) country director Andi Aranitasi carried out an inspection of rehabilitation works on Tuesday.

Skopje – SYRIZA leader and former Greek PM Alexis Tsipras has said that SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and his party have produced a new progressive chapter in the history of North Macedonia but also on the European Balkans, and a chapter based on cooperation, economic progress and social justice can continue only with Zaev heading the next government.

Brussels – The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the European Union’s economy will be even more devastating than initially thought, according to the latest forecast from the European Commission.

Kabul – A suicide car bombing killed at least four Afghan local police officers in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.