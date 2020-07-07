7 July 2020

Skopje – Political parties and coalitions participating in July 15 early parliamentary elections have six more days to present their election programmes. The campaign ends on July 12 at midnight, when election silence officially starts.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 444 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Tuesday.

Washington – A large-scale Spanish medical study published on Monday found that achieving nationwide “herd immunity” to the new coronavirus is far from the current reality and that social distancing measures remain the best approach to dealing with the pandemic.

Rio de Janeiro – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for the novel coronavirus, local media cited the president’s office as saying on Monday.