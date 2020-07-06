18:00/6 July/2020

Skopje – According to the latest report of the Institute of Public Health, between June 20 and June 28, compared to the previous week, less new COVID-19 cases were registered (303), eight less fatalities and 216 more recovered patients. A total of 860 cases were registered last week, which is a significant drop compared to the 1,000 cases on average in the past three weeks. The basic reproduction number R0, over a period of ten days, was 1,1 for two-three days, while it stood at 0.9 throughout, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Monday.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Monday that State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate data show that almost 5,000 people in isolation and home treatment can vote at the July 15 elections if they apply at the website of the State Election Commission (SEC).

Skopje – The increased number of new coronavirus infections in neighboring countries could lead to measures being undertaken at our borders, if there is an established risk for our health system, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Monday.

Skopje – The coronavirus crisis has escalated across the Balkans over the past ten days. Official data show 300 cases per day in Serbia, over 150 in Bulgaria, over 170 in Bosnia-Herzegovina, 86 in Croatia, 57 in Montenegro, almost 70 in Albania and over 100 in Kosovo, Health Minister Venko Filipche said on Monday.

Skopje – Over EUR 14 million has been paid to the citizens by receiving the domestic payment card to buy local products. All cards have been printed and handed out to a total of 152,142 citizens, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska says Monday.

Paris – French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a video summit on Friday with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo, a source in the Elysee Palace said on Monday.