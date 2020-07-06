6 July 2020

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 432 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Мonday.

Skopje – There were 894 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 78 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 172 patients have recovered, while 5 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Skopje – The trial in ‘Monster’ case, involving multiple murders at the Smilkovci Lake in 2012, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed for August 26 due to announced absence of the public prosecutor.

Skopje – We sometimes look adversaries among our neighbours, but the real adversary is not there. The real adversary is – corruption and we should all work together to face and fight it, FM Nikola Dimitrov said Monday addressing OSCE online high-level conference.

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska and Director of the Fund for Innovation and Technological Development (FITD) Jovan Despotovski during their visit on Monday to Akron company, engaged in treatment of waste glass treatment, said that foreign private funds recognize the potential of the Macedonian companies.

Skopje – The price of gasoline EUROSUPER BS-95 drops by Mden 0.5 per liter as of Monday midnight, while that of EUROSUPER BS-98 and EURODIESEL remains unchanged, the Energy Regulatory Commission has said.

Skopje – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has supported SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and coalition “We Can”. “Let me extend my support to the ‘We Can’ coalition led by my dear friend Zoran Zaev of SDSM. This message is not sent only because of the social-democratic ideal that we share, but also because of my deep belief that the Zaev government was committed to this ideal over the past three years, contributing to significant improvements related to the minimum wage, welfare and pensions,” says Sanchez in a video statement.