6 July 2020

Skopje – Political parties resumed late Sunday campaign ahead of July 15 early parliamentary elections promising justice for all, public administration by European standards, security, prosperity, the fight against corruption and crime, judicial reform, better life for young people, education reform.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s gamble to move the elections forward by a few months just as the Covid–19 pandemic appeared to be waning has paid a stunning dividend in Sunday’s parliamentary election.

Iran‘s military, flexing its muscles and threatening regional rivals, says it has built so-called “missile cities” at underground sites in the Gulf, according to comments quoted in Iranian media on Sunday.

The internal border between Australia‘s two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), will close after Covid-19 cases have spiked in Victorian capital city Melbourne, the state premiers announced Monday.

World-famous Italian film composer Ennio Morricone has died in Rome at the age of 91, family lawyer and friend Giorgio Assumma has told dpa.

Real Madrid moved a step closer to winning La Liga for the first time since 2017 with a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, staying four points clear of Barcelona, who later won 4-1 at Villarreal.