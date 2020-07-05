5 July 2020

Skopje – The campaign for early parliamentary election scheduled for July 15, is at its midpoint. Parties are set to present Sunday election programs to citizens throughout the country, in line with coronavirus protective measures.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 474 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Sunday.

Skopje– 15 people who scanned fiscal receipts in April, May and June were awarded on Saturday Mden 100,000 each through the MyVAT prize draw, the Finance Ministry said in a press release Sunday.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche posted via Facebook on Sunday that Arifikmet Deari, a 64-year-old urologist from Tetovo, passed away at Skopje’s “8 September” hospital in Skopje from coronavirus-related complications.

Skopje – Macedonian Concept’s MP candidate Petar Bogojeski met on Sunday with citizens in the City Park.

Skopje – DUI’s candidate for first Albanian PM, Naser Ziberi, met Sunday with farmers in the village of Grchec and discussed with them his party’s ideas for promotion of agriculture and greater support for farmers.

Strumica – The choice on July 15 is simple: higher salaries for all or putting money in the pockets of Gruevski’s friends. On July 15, citizens will decide to vote for economic development and better lives for all, SDSM leader and MP candidate Zoran Zaev told a press conference in Strumica on Sunday.

Zagreb – More than 6,500 polling stations throughout Croatia were opened at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning for the election for the 10th national legislature, and they will be closed at 7 p.m.

Zagreb – The coronavirus pandemic and restrictions introduced to curb the spreading of the virus did not discourage Croatians from going to the polls on Sunday, with 18.09% of eligible voters having voted by noon on Sunday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Saturday an increase of 212,326 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, a global daily record.

Relentless Bayern Munich sealed a second straight double with an easy 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final on Saturday.

Four construction workers were killed and another was injured when an under-construction shipping centre collapsed about 1,000 kilometres north-east of Moscow, Russian news agency TASS reported on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump used an Independence Day event at the White House on Saturday to continue firing off divisive rhetoric, spanning the media, US history and the “radical left.”