4 July 2020

Skopje – The campaign for the July 15 early parliamentary election has reached its midpoint, as parties intensify debate on economy, rule of law and corruption.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 478 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Saturday.

Skopje – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev congratulated on Saturday U.S. Independence Day – July 4.

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski extended via Facebook on Saturday Independence Day – July 4 greetings to the United States.

Tetovo – DUI’s PM candidate Naser Ziberi met Saturday in Tetovo with four regional mayors and stressed promises that the central government will offer local authorities greater financial support. Ziberi also signed with the mayors a memorandum for cooperation.

Ohrid – Interior Minister Nakje Chulev underlined on Saturday the police force’s readiness to ensure conditions for peaceful, fair and democratic election. He guaranteed the safety of the voting process and called on citizens to cast their ballot for the party they think deserves to win.

Shtip – Due to new coronavirus cases, a Probishtip-based textile plant was shut down on Friday, Kristina Ampeva from Glasen Tekstilec Association, a local organization advocating for workers’ rights, told MIA.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday pledged not to make pacts with criminals, while soldiers killed 12 suspected gang members amid a wave of violence that continues to rock the country.

North Korea has quashed fresh hopes that negotiations with the United States to halt its nuclear weapons programme will resume any time soon.

The Washington Redskins NFL team says it will review its name – widely seen as a slur towards Native Americans – amid mounting pressure from sponsors in response to a nationwide reckoning with racism.