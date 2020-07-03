18:00/3 July/2020

Skopje – Of 1,454 tests conducted in the past 24 hours in North Macedonia, 165 new COVID-19 cases were registered, including 71 in Skopje. The Institute of Public Health on Friday registered 128 patients who have recovered. Seven people died of coronavirus-related complications,

Skopje – A multimedia center that will house the Prespa forum for dialogue, which is to become North Macedonia’s signature brand, will be build in Prespa in 2021, using EU funds through the IRA 3 program, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Diaspora Minister Edmon Ademi told a press conference on Friday.

Skopje – It is important that the European Commission takes a principled stand on the Macedonian language issue, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said on Friday.

Skopje – The Infectious Diseases Commission hasn’t issued to the government a recommendation to shut down borders with Serbia and Kosovo, PM Oliver Spasovski said Friday.

Kochani – SDSM is committed to carrying out major capital projects that will have long-term positive effects and improve the lives of current and future generations, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Friday during a visit to the construction site of the Rechani dam.

Valandovo – The election activities continues. There’s no reason for delay. Safety protocols have been approved by the State Election Commission and OSCE/ODIHR. They’re well-designed, so that people have nothing to fear during the campaign or polling day, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Friday.

Skopje – The first week in the election campaign was intense and filled with dirty. Many political stakeholders use all tools at their disposal to defeat their opponents. CIVIL has found that misinformation, slander, verbal abuse and hate speech have so far marked the pre-election period, Xhabir Derala, head of the CIVIL NGO, said at a press conference Friday.

Skopje – Introducing proportional responsibility for politicians and top officials, reanimating the environment, investing in education, professional administration and the right to quality standards for living are the five key principles on which Tvoja Partija (Your Party) is founded on and which the party is promoting ahead of the July 15 early parliamentary elections, says Mirjana Najchevska, first candidate on Tvoja Partija’s list in the first electoral district.

Brussels – The European Commission says it has approved the use of the medication remdesivir to treat severe cases of Covid-19 in the European Union.

Paris – French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Jean Castex as prime minister on Friday as part of a government reshuffle to provide fresh momentum for the two years left in his term.