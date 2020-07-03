3 July 2020

Skopje – Ten days before July 15 early parliamentary elections, political parties continue campaigning activities promising legal state, zero corruption, higher wages, investments in healthcare, infrastructure, economy and agriculture, support to young people.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 470 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Friday.

Seventeen potential vaccines for the coronavirus are currently undergoing clinical trials on humans, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

Kim Jong Un said North Korea needs to stay on “maximum alert” against the novel coronavirus, while declaring the country’s response a resounding success, state media reported Friday.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos took his side closer to the Spanish title by firing home from the penalty spot to earn them a 1-0 win over Getafe on Thursday.