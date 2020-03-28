15:00/28 March/2020

Skopje – A 66-year-old woman from the Struga region died this morning. She tested positive for the coronavirus together with her husband yesterday morning, says the Health Ministry on Saturday. She is the fourth coronavirus fatality in the country.

Skopje – Makedonski Telekom issued Saturday a statement denying reports that 5G network has been activated in the country.

Skopje – State-ordered quarantines are secured and guarded closely by the police and the army. Citizens accommodated in these facilities pose no threat to anyone, the government says Saturday in a statement.

Madrid– Spain is to deploy its armed forces to help transport the bodies of those killed by the coronavirus, the country’s health ministry said on Saturday, as the country recorded its highest single-day death toll.

Washington– President Donald Trump signed into law the massive coronavirus aid package aimed at helping workers and businesses that have been affected by the economic slowdown and also funnel more funds to the health care system.