2 July 2020

Skopje – The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday closed the Voter’s List ahead of the early parliamentary polls, slated for July 15. 1,814,263 people are eligible to vote in this month’s elections. Meanwhile, the political parties intensify campaign promising reforms and economic prosperity and urging mass voter turnout for elections.

Skopje – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar will meet on Thursday Konstantin Georgieski, Mayor of Ohrid to discuss the status of implementation of recommendations for preserving the UNESCO “Natural and Cultural Heritage of the Ohrid Region” inscribed in 1979-1980.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 461 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Thursday.

Skopje — Today, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska will visit the Industry Service Skopje’s manufacturing plant.

Turkey‘s highest administrative court will on Thursday review a petition calling for Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia museum to be reconverted into a mosque.

New Zealand’s health minister has resigned, following a series of missteps during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles — Federal safety officials are probing allegations of defective cooling systems installed in early-model Tesla vehicles.