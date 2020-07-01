1 July 2020

Skopje – The first hearing in the ‘International Association’ case, in which Jasna Mandikj, Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13, Frosina Remenski, Mile Jovanovski and Hristina Blazeska are indicted of “fraud” and “money laundering”, is set to be held Wednesday in Skopje-based Criminal Court in Skopje.

Skopje – Trial in the ‘International Association’ case has been postponed on Wednesday for July 21, after defendant Frosina Remenski, who is former Deputy Parliament Speaker and SDSM MP, asked the Public Prosecutor’s Office to remove prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska from the case.

Skopje – The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday closed the Voter’s List ahead of the early parliamentary polls, slated for July 15.

Sofia – Politicians trying to take advantage of the ongoing challenges between Bulgaria and North Macedonia are gaining temporary benefits, but do not have a long-term future of good neighborliness and friendship, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, President of the Euro-Atlantic Security Center, has stated.

Kichevo – As of Tuesday, 30 coronavirus cases have been registered in Kichevo, 25 of which are active. Among infected patients is the imam of one of the town’s mosques, MIA reports from Kichevo.

Skopje – Skopje International Airport and Ohrid St. Paul the Apostle Airport reopen for passenger flights on Wednesday, after they were closed in March as part of measures to contain COVID-19 spread.

Skopje – The first flight marking the reopening of airports in North Macedonia, three and a half months after they were closed for commercial flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, landed Wednesday morning at the Skopje International Airport. The Turkish Airlines flight carrying 104 passengers from Istanbul to Skopje was welcomed with a water salute in a form of a rainbow. A Pegasus Airlines flight with 125 passengers, also arriving from Istanbul, landed soon after, TAV Macedonia posted across social media platforms on Wednesday.

Skopje – A total of 304,912 citizens have downloaded to use the MojDDV (MyVAT) app and so far, 143,788,631 fiscal receipt have been scanned. VAT return in the past three quarters totals to 671,270,576 denars (EUR 10,914,968), Public Revenue Office Director Sanja Lukarevska said Wednesday marking one years since the launch of the MyVAT project.

Skopje – The Public Revenue Office (PRO) has recorded a 6.7% decline in tax collection. Tax collection drops of almost all taxes except for revenues collected from personal income tax which are a higher by 1.8% compared to June 2019.

Brussels – Hours after Germany assumed the European Union’s rotating presidency, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that China’s treatment of Hong Kong could become the bloc’s first test under Berlin’s watch.