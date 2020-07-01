1 July 2020

Skopje – Parties and coalitions participating in the July 15 early parliamentary elections intensify the election campaign presenting their platforms by holding mini rallies, and advertising on social media and traditional media.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 412 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Wednesday.

Hong Kong police on Wednesday made their first arrest since the new national security law came into effect.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane will join Bayern Munich next season, according to widespread media reports on Tuesday.