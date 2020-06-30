30 June 2020

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 361 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Tuesday.

Brussels– Members of the European Parliament in charge of relations with North Macedonia call for a transparent, credible and objective election campaign, free from disinformation and intimidation, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

China’s top legislative body approved a national security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday in a move expected to raise tensions between Beijing and foreign governments.

Valencia have sacked coach Albert Celades with just six games left of the season.