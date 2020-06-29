29 June 2020

Skopje – Campaign for July 15 early parliamentary elections has intensified. Candidates resume presenting their programmes before citizens at mini election rallies, on social media and on traditional media. Election headquarters have already launched videos for this campaign.

Incumbent President Andrzej Duda has won the first round of Poland‘s presidential election on Sunday, but the conservative is forced into a run-off against Warsaw’s liberal mayor.

The US regulator has cleared Boeing to resume certification test flights for the 737 MAX planes, a Federal Aviation Authority spokesman confirmed to dpa on Sunday.

FA Cup holders Manchester City booked a return to Wembley Stadium for the semi–finals with Sunday’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United.