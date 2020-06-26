18:00/26 June/2020

Skopje – The European Union has proven to be a real partner and supporter of the Western Balkans in curbing the pandemic, creating a feeling of unity and belonging as if we were part of the EU, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said.

Skopje – There were 1,074 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 163 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 40 patients have recovered, while three passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Friday there is currently no indication over the enforcement of movement restrictions. The COVID-19 transmission factor has been below 1 in recent days and if this is maintained the number of patients will drop.

Skopje – We expect all political parties to campaign within the confines of the law while respecting all COVID-19 precautionary measures. The electoral process is an opportunity for political actors, from all sides, to reaffirm and clearly demonstrate their commitment to the rule of law and respect for the highest European standards, including by avoiding inflammatory speech, fake news and discrimination, say Head of EU Delegation Samuel Žbogar and Ambassadors of EU member-states say in a statement on Friday.

Washington – Democrats in the United States Congress passed a wide-ranging police reform bill on Thursday, following nationwide protests calling for changes to policing.

Paris – French climate activists on Friday invaded the runway of Orly Airport in Paris, hours after it reopened following a lengthy coronavirus shutdown.

London – A suspect has died after he was shot by armed officers responding to an “incident” in which six others were injured in Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow, police said on Friday.