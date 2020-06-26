26 June 2020

Skopje – Friday marks day three of the campaign for the 2020 parliamentary elections in North Macedonia. Candidates resume with their election activities on social networks, as well as on the ground – visiting cities and villages across the country, in line with COVID-19 measures.

Skopje – As of Friday, North Macedonia is fully reopening its borders, enabling free movement of Macedonian and foreign nationals without the obligation to provide a valid PCR coronavirus test, and without having to be quarantined.

Skopje – Indoor areas of bars and restaurants open on Friday, as do gyms, while malls can work on Sundays, in accordance with the Government decree based on the recommendations by the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said “today’s multilateralism lacks scale, ambition and teeth” as he called for a reimagining of the way nations cooperate.