18:00/25 June/2020

Skopje – Fabio Scano, adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe, expressed concern Thursday from the situation in North Macedonia regarding COVID-19 while adding it could be put under control through mass testing, detection of cases, their contacts and their isolation.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday the Government has decided to open the borders for several reasons, primarily because the R0 factor related to the virus transmission had been below 1 for days, the fact that an insignificant number of people who have been quarantined or self-isolated upon entering the country developed symptoms, as well as because North Macedonia was the only country in the region with closed borders. Meanwhile, legal ways are sought to release from quarantine or self-isolation people who have recently entered the country.

Skopje – Our country is currently facing a stronger COVID-19 wave compared to the initial one, resulting from the relaxation of restrictions but more a consequence of series of events, family gatherings and celebrations that failed to observe the measures of wearing a mask, distancing and disinfection. I have said on many occasions that these are universal measures and the only way to protect ourselves, our families, friends, health workers and the health system as a whole, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Thursday.

Skopje – There were 1,279 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 153 new COVID-19 cases registered in North Macedonia, of which 66 in Skopje, the Ministry of Health said Thursday.

Skopje – North Macedonia realized another strategic objective with EU’s decision in March to start accession negotiations with the country, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in his address at the ministerial video-conference within the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) on Thursday.

Skopje – North Macedonia will fully reopen its two airports on Wednesday (July 1), with new protocols of work underway to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Minister of Transport and Communication Goran Sugareski said Thursday.

Skopje – The Skopje-based Appellate Court has cancelled the Criminal Court judgment to acquit journalist Dragan Pavlovikj-Latas and his brothers Srgjan and Zvezdan in the case dubbed “Trevnik”, initiated by the former Special Prosecutor’s Office.

Brussels – The European Commission (EC) is still “finalizing” the negotiating frameworks for North Macedonia and Albania. European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi stated several times that the negotiating frameworks will be presented in June, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reported on Thursday.

Gaza City – The announcement of an Israeli plan to annex parts of the West Bank would be “a declaration of war,” a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing warned on Thursday from the Gaza Strip.