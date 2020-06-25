25 June 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday about international crises in a video conference, sources from the Elysee Palace said late Wednesday.

Kosovo‘s Prime Minister Avduallah Hoti on Thursday cancelled US-brokered talks with Serbia in Washington in reaction to a war crimes indictment against President Hashim Thaci.

The United States recorded its worst single-day new coronavirus caseload since April, according to data tallied by CNN, The New York Times and Johns Hopkins University.

Mexico‘s 7.5-strong earthquake has left 10 people dead, authorities said on Wednesday, with 23 people reported injured and more than 2,000 buildings damaged.

Real Madrid moved back to the top of La Liga with a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Mallorca on Wednesday.