25 June 2020
Paris – French President Emmanuel Macron plans to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday about international crises in a video conference, sources from the Elysee Palace said late Wednesday.
Pristina – Kosovo‘s Prime Minister Avduallah Hoti on Thursday cancelled US-brokered talks with Serbia in Washington in reaction to a war crimes indictment against President Hashim Thaci.
Washington/New York – The United States recorded its worst single-day new coronavirus caseload since April, according to data tallied by CNN, The New York Times and Johns Hopkins University.
Mexico City – Mexico‘s 7.5-strong earthquake has left 10 people dead, authorities said on Wednesday, with 23 people reported injured and more than 2,000 buildings damaged.
Barcelona – Real Madrid moved back to the top of La Liga with a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Mallorca on Wednesday.