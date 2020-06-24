18:00/24 June/2020

Strumica – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, who heads the “We Can” coalition’s list in the fourth election district, launched Wednesday in Strumica the campaign for the July 15 parliamentary elections.

Skopje – DUI launched Wednesday its election campaign with a convention in Prespa, promoting Naser Ziberi as the party candidate for first ethnic Albanian Prime Minister of North Macedonia.

Skopje – There were 1,208 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 136 new COVID-19 cases registered in North Macedonia, of which 80 in Skopje, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Skopje – The opening of borders is not a political decision and one related to elections, but based solely on epidemiological analyses and opinion of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Wednesday.

Skopje – We have historic responsibility to administer elections befitting a NATO member-state and a European democracy, a country in the final stage of EU accession. The early parliamentary elections should be fair, democratic, observing coronavirus protective measures and free of hate speech, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Wednesday.

Skopje – European Union accession negotiations are an enormous opportunity to create European living and working conditions for Macedonian citizens. We are convinced that our teams will start their work on the chapters, i.e. clusters in line with the new methodology, in the second half of the year, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov during a video-meeting with ambassadors of EU member-states to North Macedonia on Wednesday.

Skopje – Passengers will need to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their flight, wear a protective mask at all times, maintain a physical distance and have a high degree of personal hygiene.

Moscow – Moscow hosted a major military parade on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe despite the grand event’s potential to spread the coronavirus.

Tokyo – Japan on Wednesday confirmed 86 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase since the government lifted a state of emergency for most parts of the country.

Pristina – A special prosecutor for war crimes in Kosovo announced on Wednesday that an indictment has been filed against President Hashim Thaci and others, including the head of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), Kadri Veseli.