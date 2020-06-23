18:00/23 June/2020

Skopje – The Government has decided, based on the recommendations from the Commission for Infectious Diseases, to fully open on June 26 (Friday) all border crossings for passengers and vehicles without presenting PCR tests and no referrals for home isolation or mandatory state quarantine, says Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.

Skopje – After 1,363 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, 118 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, including 55 in Skopje, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Tuesday with the organisers of Skopje Pride event. 2020 Pride parades go online this June due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Skopje — North Macedonia is acceding to the Council of Europe’s revised European Convention on Cinematographic Co-Production, which promotes multilateral co-production of films and their creation, freedom of expression, and cultural diversity in Europe.

Brussels – Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Western Balkans, the European Commission is not changing its recommendation on the opening of the borders with the region, adding that the final decision will be made by the EU member-states in the coming days, MIA reports from Brussels.

Belgrade – World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the fourth infected player who was at the Adria Tour exhibition series he initiated.

London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the 2-metre distancing rule will be revised to “1-metre plus” from July 4 when pubs and restaurants are allowed to reopen in England amid further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.