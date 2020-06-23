23 June 2020

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued 651 isolation orders, while 346 people signed self-isolation statements, it said in a press release Tuesday.

Skopje – Police found 64 migrants from Bangladesh inside a van during a patrol control on Valandovo – Strumica regional road on Monday evening.

Skopje – As of Tuesday, employees in the public sector can report pressure during the pre-election period at a tool placed at the website of the Ministry of Information Society and Administration.

Skopje – Hope you wear the new uniform with honor and dignity, as a powerful reminder that dedicated work always pays off, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska told army members at Tuesday’s promotion of the new uniforms at the Ilinden barracks.

Skopje – We had to intervene with a Government decree in order to ensure proper and fair representation of all political parties in the election campaign, as was the case in the past, said Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski on Tuesday.

Skopje – Jihane Tawilah, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office, says North Macedonia is among the most transparent countries in sharing COVID-19 numbers and statistics.

Skopje – Whether measured in lives lost, personal and public health or damage inflicted on global and local economies – the impact of COVID-19 has been devastating and is making us rethink how we live our lives. The last few months have overstretched our public health systems and tested our individual and collective ability to cope with difficult situations. Relaxation measures introduced throughout Europe and in North Macedonia, including the opening of borders, are welcome and give us a breather, but also impose a strong responsibility to build on the valuable lessons from the past few months – individually and collectively, Rossana Dudziak, UN Resident Coordinator in North Macedonia, says in a statement.

Skopje – The presidents of youth wings of 33 political parties signed Tuesday in Skopje the declaration on free, fair and democratic elections organised by the OHRID Institute for Economic Strategies and International Affairs.

Skopje – Speculative claims in regard to the denar exchange rate have not been supported by economic arguments. People should not worry as the denar remains stable, National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska said.