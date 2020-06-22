18:00/22 June/2020

Skopje – A more rigorous enforcement of measures will produce results. Many events have taken place recently that resulted in new cases but were not subject of controls and sanctions. We are witnessing events on a daily basis that are currently banned. I believe that the control must be more rigorous, said Health Minister Venko FIlipche on Monday.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours in North Macedonia, 90 new COVID-19 cases were registered after 665 people were tested, the Health Ministry said Monday.

Skopje – Teams of the State Election Commission (SEC) are inspecting polling stations and finding suitable premises that would meet safety and health protocols for voters and electoral bodies on Election Day-July 15.

Skopje – The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) today formally opened a special election assessment mission (SEAM) for the 15 July 2020 early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia. The deployment follows an official invitation from the authorities of North Macedonia.

Skopje – Upon an invitation of Czech Ambassador Miroslav Toman, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov took part Monday at the event of the Visegrad Group (V4) Presidency handover from the Czech Republic to the Republic of Poland, thanking V4 countries for their strong support.

Skopje – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev has again rejected DUI’s idea of ‘an Albanian Prime Minister’ as unacceptable, saying the national-populist concept would result in DUI’s loss and transfer into the opposition ranks.

Skopje – The concept of a caretaker government is more a problem than benefit for the citizens and the state, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Monday.

Skopje – All countries in the world will face with lower per capita income due to the pandemic, and this situation requires a strong response from policy makers. The government of North Macedonia has acted swiftly and implemented temporary measures, and the National Bank has also played a key role.

This is stated by the IMF Mission Chief for our country, Bergljot Bjornson Barkbu and IMF Resident Representative of the Western Balkans, Stephanie Eble in an interview with MIA.

Skopje – The de-facto peg of the denar to the euro has served the country well for decades, by acting as a key anchor for macroeconomic policies. We know the NBRNM remains strongly committed to preserving this peg.

This was stated in an interview with MIA by the IMF Mission Chief for our country, Bergljot Bjornson Barkbu and the IMF Resident Representative for the Western Balkans, Stephanie Eble.

Paris — The Eiffel Tower in Paris is to reopen on June 25 after shutting down in mid-March as part of France’s coronavirus restrictions.

Belgrade – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s Progressive Party (SNS) won a partially boycotted, pandemic-delayed parliamentary election on Sunday by a huge margin, collecting nearly two-thirds of the votes, early results confirmed.