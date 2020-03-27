10:00/27 March 2020

Brussels – EU leaders late on Thursday endorsed the decision made earlier this week by the Council to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania.

Strumica – Macedonian nationals Naum Kolev, 47, and his son Done, 23, have been killed in Sorens, in the canton of Fribourg in Switzerland, local media report.

Rome – There has been a sharp reduction in crime in Italy following the introduction of lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Interior Ministry says.

New York – The United States on Thursday surpassed China and Italy to lead the world in reported coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Beijing – US President Donald Trump said the United States and China are “working closely together” to fight the coronavirus pandemic after a phone talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Barcelona – Real Madrid have offered their Santiago Bernabeu stadium as a medical supply centre to help battle the coronavirus in Spain.