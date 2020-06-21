Skopje – At the level of systemic solutions, the anti-pandemic measures in our country did not differ much from the close neighbourhood, nor from other countries in the world, but I think segments of the government by applying measures selectively, regulations and laws regarding religious communities, further contributed to the spread of COVID-19, President Stevo Pendarovski said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

Skopje – In order to tackle the coronavirus crisis, it is important to raise public awareness and citizens to respect personal protective measures as well as institutions to react to violations as the protecting public health is a legal obligation, PM Oliver Spasovski said in an interview with 24 info.

Skopje – The Institute of Respiratory Diseases in Children-Kozle is making its final preparations to admit adult COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, Ministry of Health said in a press release.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued 213 isolation orders, while 299 people signed self-isolation statements, it said in a press release Sunday.

Morning voting in Sunday’s Serbian parliamentary election appeared unaffected by an opposition boycott over unfair conditions or by the Covid-19 epidemic.

Counter-terrorism officers have declared the stabbing to death of three people in a British park late Saturday a terrorist incident, police said on Sunday.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski became the top foreign scorer in a Bundesliga season on Saturday with two goals in the 3-1 win over Freiburg.