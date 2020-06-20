20 June 2020

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued 366 isolation orders, while 216 people signed self-isolation statements, it said in a press release Saturday.

Skopje – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska, along with 10 other NATO Defence Ministers launched on Friday an initiative to create a network of training facilities for pilots across the European continent.

Valandovo – PM Oliver Spasovski and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski during their visit to Valandovo on Saturday oversaw construction activities of the second phase of the irrigation project on river Vardar’s southern valley.

Skopje – The public from now on will have access to information on all transactions of units of local self-government and their budget institutions on the Open Finance portal. The second phase of the Open Finance portal, presented Saturday by Finance Minister Nina Angelovska, was upgraded thus increasing the performance of the system whereat transactions of units of the local self-government will be published.

Skopje – “Single Point of Services” centre that will provide quick and easy access to various services from several state institutions will open soon in Ohrid’s municipality building, Minister of Information Technology and Administration Damjan Manchevski said Saturday.

The European Parliament expressed support for protests against racism and police violence on Friday and called on the European Union to combat discrimination within its own borders.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he was “disappointed” with China’s decision to charge two Canadians with espionage after holding them in detention for over a year and a half.

Bruno Fernandes scored a late equalizer to give Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Friday, a useful point in their quest for a Champions League spot.