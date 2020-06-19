19 June 2020

Skopje – The spokesman of EVN and former journalist, Atanas Kovachevski has passed away early Friday at the age of 50.

Skopje – Fund for Innovation and Technological Development (FITD) presented Friday the results from the second public call on support to startups. A total of 235 companies have submitted applications at the public call of which 53 have been selected to receive funds projected at EUR 1.9 million.

Skopje – Complaints sent by the citizens over the payment cards are being reviewed. The Ministry of Finance and the government’s General Secretariat after processing all data will come forward to inform the public, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska said.

Skopje – Twelve European cities, including Skopje, this year will mark European Music Day by live streaming concerts and performances by many musicians from around the world.

Skopje – The 2020 Stihuvalki festival of poetry for children is going to be held as an open-air event — implementing social distancing and PPE recommendations — in the park in front of Skopje’s Cultural Information Center KIC, beginning at 6 pm.

Ravensburg, Germany – The first results of a coronavirus vaccine clinical trial conducted by German biopharmaceutical company CureVac will be available within two months, lead scientist Peter Kremsner said Friday.

Seoul – South Korean President Moon Jae In on Friday accepted the resignation of the unification minister after he offered to step down over worsening tensions with North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a presidential office spokesperson.