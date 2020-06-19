19 June 2020

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued 702 isolation orders, while 210 people signed self-isolation statements, it said in a press release Friday.

Skopje – Talks on full reopening of borders, i.e. free movement of people without requiring COVID-19 tests and isolation regulations, will take place over the coming weekend, Health Minister Venko Filipche said.

Turkey will impose a limited nationwide lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus for the coming weekends, following a steady increase in the numbers of infected during the past two weeks.

A suspect remains at large after shooting at police officers during a routine traffic stop in New Zealand Friday morning, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

China has formally charged two Canadians with espionage after more than two years in detention, Chinese prosecutors announced on Friday.

Marco Asensio scored with his first touch after 10 months out injured as Real Madrid beat Valencia 3-0 to move back within two points of Barcelona at the top of La Liga on Thursday.