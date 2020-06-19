19 June 2020
Skopje – In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued 702 isolation orders, while 210 people signed self-isolation statements, it said in a press release Friday.
Skopje – Talks on full reopening of borders, i.e. free movement of people without requiring COVID-19 tests and isolation regulations, will take place over the coming weekend, Health Minister Venko Filipche said.
Istanbul – Turkey will impose a limited nationwide lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus for the coming weekends, following a steady increase in the numbers of infected during the past two weeks.
Wellington – A suspect remains at large after shooting at police officers during a routine traffic stop in New Zealand Friday morning, killing one and seriously injuring the other.
Beijing – China has formally charged two Canadians with espionage after more than two years in detention, Chinese prosecutors announced on Friday.
Barcelona – Marco Asensio scored with his first touch after 10 months out injured as Real Madrid beat Valencia 3-0 to move back within two points of Barcelona at the top of La Liga on Thursday.