18 June 2020

Skopje – The Skopje-based Criminal Court is set to deliver a verdict in the ‘Racket’ case on Thursday, following a six-month long court trial.

A former police officer who fatally shot a black man last week in the US city of Atlanta faces 11 charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault, the Fulton County district attorney (DA) said on Wednesday.

United Nations member states on Wednesday elected four nations to take up a two-year term on the powerful Security Council in New York, while a rerun is needed for the contested fifth seat.

President Donald Trump asked his Chinese counterpart to make agricultural purchases in order to help the US leader win over farmers ahead of the upcoming election, former top aide John Bolton claims in a new book.

Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 in a penalty shootout Wednesday, following a scoreless draw in regulation time to win the Italian Cup in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.