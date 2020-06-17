13:00/June 17/2020

Skopje – The Prespa Agreement put an end to the three decade-long issue with Greece and laid the foundations for our better and desired future since the country’s independence – NATO membership and accelerating EU integration, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Wednesday on the second anniversary of the signing of the agreement.

Skopje – We had faced the biggest problem – unsolvable for some. We’d invested all of our energy thinking about future generations and we’d demonstrated that miracles were possible two years ago, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov says Wednesday.

Skopje – Today marks two years since we signed the Prespa Agreement. Today, we can freely say it was worth it, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Skopje – On the second anniversary of signing the Prespa Agreement, the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung announces that Zoran Zaev will be awarded the Human Rights Award 2020. The Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung honours Mr. Zaev’s personal commitment to the conclusion of the Agreement and his efforts towards a European future and a free and open society. The official award ceremony is planned to be held in Berlin later this year.

Skopje – The Finance Ministry launched Wednesday the solidarnost.gov.mk donation platform through which citizens and companies can donate money to the Health Ministry and the government’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE today marks the 30th anniversary of the party’s establishment in 1990. On this day, the idea to establish a political factor that would carry on the centuries-long Macedonian struggle for an independent and sovereign state was crowned, its leader Hristijan Mickoski said Wednesday.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued 336 isolation orders, while 175 people signed self-isolation statements, MoI said in a press release Wednesday.

Dublin – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday welcomed the preliminary results of a British study on a drug to fight the Covid-19 respiratory disease as a “breakthrough”.