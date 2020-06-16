16 June 2020

Skopje – 41 Ministry of Interior (MoI) employees are currently infected with COVID-19, while 180 are self-isolating, MoI spokesperson Toni Angelovski told Slobodna TV Tuesday morning.

Skopje– The voting process as part of the July 15 early parliamentary elections will last three days. On election day, polling stations will open at 7 am and close at 9 pm.

Skopje – Following the announced date for the early parliamentary elections, Health Minster Venko Filipche urged all political actors to be responsible during entire election process without endangering people’s health.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said on Monday night he had signed a decision amending the decision on scheduling early elections.

Skopje – In the nine months between July 2019 and March 2020, citizens have received total VAT refund of EUR 10.7 million through the MyVAT project, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska posted on Facebook Tuesday.

Skopje – ODIHR will be deploying a Special Election Assessment Mission (SEAM) to the early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia, and we plan to send the observation team on 19 June and be ready to start work on 22 June, ODIHR spokesperson Katya Andrusz told MIA.

Skopje – The estimation of the economic situation is less satisfactory compared to the previous month, as well as compared to May 2019. The number of employees is expected to decrease, according to the State Statistical Office.

Shtip – Epidemiologists from Shtip’s Public Health Center collected Tuesday swabs from five residents who have recovered from COVID-19 and volunteered to donate blood plasma for treatment of other coronavirus patients, MIA reports from Shtip.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelenska, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

Seoul — North Korea has blown up an inter-Korean liaison office in its border city of Kaesong, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Unification Ministry said on Tuesday.

Washington — US President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order on policing on Tuesday, which includes a push for police departments to better train their officers.