16 June 2020
Athens – Two weeks prior to official reopening of borders with our country, Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis sent two messages “to the friends from North Macedonia,” MIA’s Athens correspondent reported.
Skopje – In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued 860 isolation orders, while 199 people signed self-isolation statements, MoI said in a press release Tuesday.
Washington – The US Food and Drug Administration ended its emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, for treating people who have become ill because of the new coronavirus.
Seoul – North Korea‘s military has threatened to move its forces back into disarmed border areas separating it from South Korea, according to a statement issued Tuesday.
Stockholm – A surprise visit by forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the dressing room of Swedish top-flight club Hammarby is being probed as a possible violation of coronavirus restrictions, a news report said on Monday.