16 June 2020

Athens – Two weeks prior to official reopening of borders with our country, Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis sent two messages “to the friends from North Macedonia,” MIA’s Athens correspondent reported.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued 860 isolation orders, while 199 people signed self-isolation statements, MoI said in a press release Tuesday.

The US Food and Drug Administration ended its emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, for treating people who have become ill because of the new coronavirus.

North Korea‘s military has threatened to move its forces back into disarmed border areas separating it from South Korea, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

A surprise visit by forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the dressing room of Swedish top-flight club Hammarby is being probed as a possible violation of coronavirus restrictions, a news report said on Monday.