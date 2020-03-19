19 March 2020

Skopje – Six new patients have tested positive for the coronavirus by 16:00 on Thursday, bringing the total tally in the country up to 48, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

Skopje – The Ministry of the Interior on Thursday will hold a working meeting with top army officials to set up an operations headquarters and to define where the army can assist the Ministry (MoI) in ongoing activities and powers to handle the COVID-19 outbreak after President Stevo Pendarovski declared 30-day state of emergency.

Skopje – Until yesterday, the army’s only additional engagement was in the crisis regions of Debar and Centar Zhupa, but after the President declared a nationwide state of emergency, the army will also assist other institutions, primarily the police, and we are planning scenarios for more intensive presence, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Thursday.

Skopje – No incidents have been reported over the past 24 hours in Debar and Centar Zhupa regions where crisis situation was declared March 13 due to coronavirus outbreak, Ministry of Interior said Thursday.

Skopje – Public Security Bureau (BJB) director Sasho Tasevski paid a visit Thursday to police checkpoints in the Debar area, set up after a crisis situation was declared in the region last week.

Skopje – All manufacturing facilities in the food sector are well supplied for the next few months, but officials are calling for implementation of tax exemptions for raw material imports, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said at a press conference Thursday.

Skopje – Commodity reserves are sufficient, available for 6-7 months, but there is no need to activate this mechanism for the time being, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Thursday.

Skopje – The declaration of nationwide state of emergency does not automatically changes or restricts human rights or the way of life of the citizens. However, freedoms and rights of the citizens can be restricted during state of emergency if necessary, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said at Thursday’s news conference.

Skopje – The economic and labour crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic could increase global unemployment by almost 25 million, according to a new assessment by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Skopje – The national network to end violence against women and domestic violence has expressed concern over the declaration of a 30-day state of emergency due to the coronavirus and recommendations for citizens to remain indoor to curb the spread of the disease, as the home environment is not a safe space for many women who are victims of domestic abuse and intimate partner violence.

Skopje – The National Bank and the Ministry of Finance are coordinated in monitoring the situation in the economy and the potential risks.

Skopje – Starting Monday, all state and private universities in North Macedonia will need to move to online classes in a bid to adapt to the coronavirus situation.

Skopje — MRTV, the national broadcaster, will be showing productions from Skopje’s Theater for Children and Youth each Sunday at noon, according to the theater’s communications team.

Brussels – The European Commission confirmed to MIA that it has received a letter from the government asking for assistance to tackle the coronavirus crisis in North Macedonia.

Brussels – Fake goods claiming to prevent or cure Covid-19 are proliferating online, according to the European Commission, which announced a crackdown on Thursday against rogue traders seeking to exploit the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his palace said on Thursday.