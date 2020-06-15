15 June 2020

Skopje – The only way to protect our health and that of our loved ones is to adhere to preventive measures such as wearing face mask, maintaining physical distance and washing hands frequently, Minister of Health Venko Filipche said on Monday.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 620 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks., the Ministry of Interior said in a press release Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday promised more action against ethnic and religious discrimination, but offered no concessions to protesters alleging police violence or racism.

Court proceedings open on Monday for the 15 pro-democracy activists arrested recently amid a police crackdown on key figures of the anti-government protest movement.

China has dismissed several local officials in the Beijing suburb where a new coronavirus outbreak has erupted at a major wholesale market, sparking fears of a second wave in the national capital.

Real Madrid kept the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona with an impressive 3-1 win over Eibar on Sunday, cutting the gap back to two points.