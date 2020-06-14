14 June 2020
Skopje – North Macedonia’s state of emergency expired at midnight on Saturday. After leaders of the country’s two largest political parties, the ruling SDSM and the opposition VMRO-DPMNE – Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, respectively – failed to reach an agreement on election date at a meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski on Friday, election-related activities resume for July 5. The election campaign is to be launched on June 16.
Skopje – The Ministry of Health said 23 units of convalescent plasma have been banked for potential treatment of 23 patients with COVID-19.
Skopje – We need the elections now more than we needed them in December last year, when we reached consensus on having early elections, said Bujar Osmani, Deputy PM for European Affairs and member of the Democratic Union of Integration (DUI).