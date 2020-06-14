14 June 2020

Skopje – North Macedonia’s state of emergency expired at midnight on Saturday. After leaders of the country’s two largest political parties, the ruling SDSM and the opposition VMRO-DPMNE – Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, respectively – failed to reach an agreement on election date at a meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski on Friday, election-related activities resume for July 5. The election campaign is to be launched on June 16.

Skopje – The Ministry of Health said 23 units of convalescent plasma have been banked for potential treatment of 23 patients with COVID-19.

Skopje – We need the elections now more than we needed them in December last year, when we reached consensus on having early elections, said Bujar Osmani, Deputy PM for European Affairs and member of the Democratic Union of Integration (DUI).

Skopje – The Government adopted Saturday a protocol on transit of foreign nationals across North Macedonia. In line with the protocol, until full liberalization of the country’s entry and exit regime, foreign nationals transiting across the territory of North Macedonia shall use border crossings Tabanovce, Deve Bair, Bogorodica, Kjafasan, Blace and the Skopje airport.

Skopje – The Ministry of Interior issued in the past 24 hours 217 isolation orders, while 63 people signed self-isolation statements, it said in a press release Sunday.

Skopje – Ever since the coronavirus crisis began, there’s been an increase in the use of computers and cellphones for payment purposes. Data shows that the number of payments done through online banking increased by 30%, and the number of registered online stores has increased as opposed to the number of online stores registered throughout the entirety of 2019.

Kochani – Seven health workers, nurses and technicians, from Kochani’s General Hospital will be sent Monday to assist at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases amid the coronavirus outbreak.