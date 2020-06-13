13 June 2020

Skopje – The Ministry of Interior issued in the past 24 hours 790 isolation orders, while 214 people signed self-isolation statements, it said in a press release Saturday.

Skopje – Macedonian nationals are allowed to exit the country by signing an appropriate statement issued by the Ministry of Interior at the border crossing. By signing such statement, people undertake not to seek state help in case of problems abroad.

Skopje – The Government has adopted a decree on Friday to stimulate purchase of domestic products towards revitalizing the Macedonian economy.

Skopje – Starting Saturday, 117,000 citizens are to receive domestic tourism vouchers valid through December 15, 2020. In addition, banks started issuing on Friday domestic payment cards intended for about 324,500 citizens, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said.

Strumica – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Saturday he won’t stick to July 5 as a fixed election date.

German Bundesliga and second division clubs will next season receive 150 million euros (169 million dollars) less in domestic television rghts income than originally planned, Kicker sports magazine reported on Saturday.

Dozens of people working at a major market in Beijing have tested positive for coronavirus, Chinese state media reported on Saturday.