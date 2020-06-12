12 June 2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski says there is no need to declare another state of emergency. In an address to the nation on Friday, he says there is legislation in case need arises to introduce measures, including curfew, or to impose other preventative measures.

Skopje – The Foreign Ministry is to send on Friday or Saturday an invitation to OSCE for election observation mission, President Stevo Pendarovski said.

Skopje – The issue on election date is finished for the government, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said in a Facebook post on Friday. “It is irresponsible to leave the country without a parliament, led by a caretaker government and an opposition that is destructive and only attempts to earn political points at the expense of the crisis and the risks to which citizens are exposed,” Spasovski wrote.

Skopje – It’s possible for SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE to agree on election date by Saturday, when the state of emergency expires, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

Brussels – MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk, who is European Parliament rapporteur for North Macedonia, urged political actors in the country to agree on mutually acceptable date for the elections, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reported Friday.

Skopje – The State Election Commission (SEC) held a working meeting Friday to discuss the official decree with a force of law on continuation of all election activities adopted by the government late Wednesday.

Sofia – Language should not be an issue between Bulgaria and North Macedonia. We need to look at it as an issue of the past, Bulgarian journalist Nikolay Krastev said in an op-ed for Kvadrat 5 news portal.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has asked via phone Slovenian PM Janez Janša to send a team of health experts to North Macedonia to share their knowledge and experience in managing the coronacrisis, he said in a Facebook post Friday.

Skopje – Thirty-eight projects of primary and secondary school students have been awarded and will receive financial support from the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development (FITD), which organized Friday closing event to announce the best projects within innovation contest “Challenge for Young Researchers 3.”

London – Britain’s gross domestic product fell by 20.4 per cent on the month in April because it was weighed down by coronavirus shutdowns, according to data from the country’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday.