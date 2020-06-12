12 June 2020
Skopje – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska is to visit Friday the army field “Krivolak” and oversee engineering battalion activities focused on expanding field capacities.
Skopje – The Ministry of Interior issued in the past 24 hours 231 isolation orders, while 161 people signed self-isolation statements, it said in a press release Friday.
Skopje — The state’s Fund for Innovations and Technology Development will hold its “Challenge for Young Researchers 3” closing event to announce the contest winners.
Skopje — To mark Russia Day, the Russian Federation’s national holiday, the Russian Embassy to North Macedonia is hosting, on its official Facebook page, a children’s art competition titled “Russia Through the Eyes of Children.”
Barcelona – Sevilla beat derby rivals Real Betis 2-0 on Thursday as top-flight Spanish football resumed after a three-month suspension because of the coronavirus health crisis.
New York – Twitter says it has removed tens of thousands of accounts, including ones it linked to Chinese, Russian and Turkish propaganda operations.
Baghdad/Washington – The United States will continue reducing the number of troops stationed in Iraq over the next few months, both countries said in a statement on Thursday.