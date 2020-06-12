12 June 2020

Skopje – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska is to visit Friday the army field “Krivolak” and oversee engineering battalion activities focused on expanding field capacities.

Skopje – The Ministry of Interior issued in the past 24 hours 231 isolation orders, while 161 people signed self-isolation statements, it said in a press release Friday.

Skopje — The state’s Fund for Innovations and Technology Development will hold its “Challenge for Young Researchers 3” closing event to announce the contest winners.

Skopje — To mark Russia Day, the Russian Federation’s national holiday, the Russian Embassy to North Macedonia is hosting, on its official Facebook page, a children’s art competition titled “Russia Through the Eyes of Children.”

Sevilla beat derby rivals Real Betis 2-0 on Thursday as top-flight Spanish football resumed after a three-month suspension because of the coronavirus health crisis.

Twitter says it has removed tens of thousands of accounts, including ones it linked to Chinese, Russian and Turkish propaganda operations.

he United States will continue reducing the number of troops stationed in Iraq over the next few months, both countries said in a statement on Thursday.