18:00/June 11/2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski will address the nation on Friday, focusing on the state of emergency, scheduling of a leaders’ meeting and the elections.

Skopje – The Ministry of Health said Thursday that 175 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, 18 patients have recovered, while five have passed away.

Skopje – A family gathering in Ohrid of about 200 people has led to at least eight positive COVID-19 cases with 40 people put in isolation, and a Skopje wedding with some 100 attendees resulted in 14 cases, Venko Filipche said Thursday.

Skopje – Between 65 and 70 percent of COVID-19 patients are part of confirmed clusters that appear as a result of failure to comply with measures, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference Thursday.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday that no event, including the elections, poses risk for citizens if organized in accordance with protocols and recommendations issued by the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

Skopje – President of the Inspection Council Magdalena Filipovska-Grashkoska said Thursday that inspection authorities will tighten control and take drastic measures against those who fail to comply with recommendations to contain the coronavirus.

Brussels – The European Commission recommends to EU member states to lift travel restrictions for Western Balkans as of 1 July, given that their epidemiological situation is similar or better than that of the EU, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reported Thursday.

Istanbul – Turkey‘s parliament on Thursday passed a controversial bill that gives more powers to neighbourhood night watchmen and permits them to use force and lethal weapons.

Tunis – The death toll in the sinking of a migrant boat off Tunisia earlier this week has risen to at least 45, a humanitarian official said on Thursday.