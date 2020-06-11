11 June 2020

Skopje – The domestic payment card “Kupuvam Domashno” (I Buy Domestic) will be available to 324,479 citizens, EUR 28 million for purchasing domestic products and services for the purpose of restarting the Macedonian economy, says Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.

Skopje – The state will fully cover the social contributions of employees in media outlets, TV and radio stations, press and electronic web-portals, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Minister for Communications, Accountability and Transparency Robert Popovski on Thursday.

Skopje – The State Election Commission (SEC) is awaiting the official decree with a force of law on continuation of all election activities and all issues related to the electoral process, which was adopted by the government late Wednesday.

Skopje – Following yesterday’s Government decree on resumption of the election-related activities, VMRO-DPMNE told MIA on Thursday that the people’s health is of utmost importance for them, especially in a situation of daily increases of COVID-19 patients.

Skopje – Industrial producer prices in April 2020 decreased by 0.1% at monthly level and 0.3% at annual level, State Statistical Office data shows.

Skopje – Opening today at Skopje’s Cultural Information Center KIC is Marija Trpeska’s series of drawings made in charcoal on canvas with tulle, “Free Entry.” The art show will run through July 24.