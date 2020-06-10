10 June 2020

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 1,143 people have been caught not wearing face masks, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

Skopje – A ceremony marking the Day of Air Force Brigade of the Army of North Macedonia, June 10 will be held Wednesday in “Strasho Pindjur” barracks in Petrovec.

The German government plans to extend the travel warning it has in place for more than 160 countries outside the European Union until August 31, as nations around the world continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

China is refusing to participate in three-way disarmament talks with the United States and Russia, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Tennis great Roger Federer will not return to the court again this year after having a second operation on his knee, he said on social media Wednesday.