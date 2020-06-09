9 June 2020

Skopje – The Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued in the past 24 hours 593 isolation orders, while 308 people signed self-isolation statements.

A French minister on Monday announced a limited series of police reforms and vowed to combat racism by officers, while denying that the security forces were institutionally racist.

Three out of four Australians hold a racial bias against Indigenous Australians, according to a survey released Tuesday.

US singer Bonnie Pointer, who was one of the four sisters of the soul disco group The Pointer Sisters, has died aged 69 years, according to US media reports.