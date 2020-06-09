9 June 2020
Skopje – The Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued in the past 24 hours 593 isolation orders, while 308 people signed self-isolation statements.
Paris – A French minister on Monday announced a limited series of police reforms and vowed to combat racism by officers, while denying that the security forces were institutionally racist.
Canberra – Three out of four Australians hold a racial bias against Indigenous Australians, according to a survey released Tuesday.
Los Angeles – US singer Bonnie Pointer, who was one of the four sisters of the soul disco group The Pointer Sisters, has died aged 69 years, according to US media reports.