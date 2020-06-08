8 June 2020
Skopje – The Commission for Infectious Diseases is set to hold a meeting Monday to discuss what kind of steps will be taken next involving restrictions on movement.
Ljubljana – The Slovenian Government has adopted a decision to introduce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals from North Macedonia, MIA’s Ljubljana correspondent reports.
Washington – Nine of 12 members of the city council in Minneapolis have expressed their support for disbanding and replacing the city’s beleaguered police department, according to media reports Sunday.
Wellington – New Zealand has announced that it will be lifting its coronavirus restrictions after the country on Monday declared that it had no known active cases of Covid-19.
Bremen – Schalke‘s miserable form extended to a record-equalling Bundesliga 12 games without victory despite Jonjoe Kenny’s superb equalizer securing a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin.