8 June 2020

Skopje – The Commission for Infectious Diseases is set to hold a meeting Monday to discuss what kind of steps will be taken next involving restrictions on movement.

Ljubljana – The Slovenian Government has adopted a decision to introduce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals from North Macedonia, MIA’s Ljubljana correspondent reports.

Nine of 12 members of the city council in Minneapolis have expressed their support for disbanding and replacing the city’s beleaguered police department, according to media reports Sunday.

New Zealand has announced that it will be lifting its coronavirus restrictions after the country on Monday declared that it had no known active cases of Covid-19.

Schalke‘s miserable form extended to a record-equalling Bundesliga 12 games without victory despite Jonjoe Kenny’s superb equalizer securing a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin.