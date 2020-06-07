15:00/June 7/2020

Skopje – 111 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours. Two people died and six patients recovered. A total of 854 test were performed in the same period.

Ohird – Inspectors of the State Market Inspectorate over the weekend have pressed 22 charges against hospitality businesses for violating health protocols. Eight charges were filed in Ohrid, four in Struga, five in Bitola, three in Dojran and one each in Ponikva and Mavrovo.

Skopje – The Commission for Infectious Diseases is expected to hold a meeting Sunday to discuss what kind of steps will be taken next involving restrictions on movement.

Skopje – 154 people were caught breaking the curfew in the past 24 hours, of those 130 were taken to police custody and adequate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said Sunday.

Athens – Despite all the difficulties emerging in the neighboring country as a result of the unstable political situation, it is a fact that our countries have strengthened confidence building, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has said.

Washington – Many thousands of demonstrators turned out in cities across the US on Saturday, with the 12th day of protests against police brutality following George Floyd’s killing estimated as one of the largest yet.

Vienna – The sharp reduction of global oil production that was agreed because of the pandemic will be extended for one month, around two dozen oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia decided on Saturday.