15:00/June 6/2020

Skopje – In the first 24 hours after the reinstatement of restrictive measures, police registered 481 violations of the mandatory face covering measure, and 155 people were taken into custody out of 203 people caught breaking the curfew.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche on Saturday called on the media not to report unverified information on the number of COVID-19 infections. In recent days, many media outlets have published articles containing unofficial and mainly inaccurate information about the number of new cases, according to him.

Skopje – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti on the 18th anniversary of his party said the time is right for an Albanian to be appointed prime minister. His comments provoked a backlash from the political stakeholders in the country.

Geneva – The World Health Agency (WHO) on Friday shifted its stance on face masks and caught up with the global trend when it recommended their use for crowded public settings to stem coronavirus infections.

Washington – Former vice president Joe Biden on Friday claimed victory in the Democratic Party race to take on President Donald Trump in the November election.

Belgrade – Kosovo’s new government on Saturday scrapped all trade barriers against Serbia, just three days after coming to power, opening the door to the restart of EU-brokered normalization talks with Belgrade.