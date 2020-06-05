5 June 2020

Skopje – More than 150 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, the Institute for Public Health told MIA.

Skopje – We’re committed to preserving landscape diversity and biodiversity in the country, and we’ve achieved quite a lot in this area recently, Environment Minister Naser Nuredini said in a statement on World Environment Day – June 5.

Skopje – I hope our country recognizes Canada’s strong commitment to internationalism and the agenda to strengthen international cooperation in the 21st century, and supports it in the vote for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, Aneta Pesheva, Honorary Consul of Canada in North Macedonia,said in an interview with 360 Degrees.

Skopje – Movement permits that have already been issued to specific categories of citizens remain valid through the current 80-hour lockdown weekend, July 5-7.

Skopje – Orthodox believers are banned from visiting cemeteries on the religious holiday of Pentecost this weekend.

Skopje – Over the past 24 hours, 591 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Friday.

Skopje – The ‘Culture in the Time of Corona’ program will be rerun in the next three days during the lockdown in Skopje.

Kavadarci – Innovator Dimitrija Angelkov from Kavadarci is busy developing 20 ventilators to assist breathing in patients treated in hospitals or at home.

A new centre focused on financial and business crime should help Europol investigate such law-breaking more effectively, the group’s director, Catherine De Bolle, said on Friday.

Lionel Messi is carrying an injury just eight days before La Liga is set to resume, Barcelona revealed on Friday.

Mourners gathered in the midwestern US city Minneapolis on Thursday for an emotional memorial service for George Floyd, the black man killed by white police officers, as three former officers involved in his killing appeared in court.