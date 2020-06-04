18:00/June 4/2020

Skopje – The Ministry of Health said Thursday there were 120 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, of which 67 in Skopje, 19 in Kumanovo, 16 in Shtip, 9 in Tetovo, 4 in Prilep, 2 in Veles and 1 each in Gostivar, Negotino and Strumica.

Skopje – According to estimates, the COVID-19 situation in the country is set to improve by the end of this week, but I have my reserves because analyses are done on a daily basis. We must realize that everyone is responsible, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Thursday.

Skopje – Over 90 percent of the new cases come from known clusters, the virus transmission occurred at family events when those rules for mass gatherings and wearing of masks had been violated. These restrictive measures are there only to protect the rest of the population. I insist on strict control in order to determine whether restrictive measures are respected, since the non-observance is the reason for what is happening, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Thursday.

Skopje – EU Ambassador to North Macedonia Samuel Žbogar said Thursday the negotiating framework isn’t a public document yet and it isn’t finalized yet, so it’s difficult to talk about its contents.

Skopje – I don’t think it is up to us to tell you when elections should be held in your country. It’s up to your politicians to make a decision as soon as possible in order the citizens to get some orientation of what is coming next, EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar said Thursday.

Skopje – Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski met Thursday with Chinese Ambassador Zhang Zuo, who handed over a COVID-19 donation comprised of 2,000 three-layer protective masks.