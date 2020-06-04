4 June 2020

Skopje – More than 110 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, Institute for Public Health told MIA, adding that other swabs are still being processed.

Skopje – Over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior issued 435 isolation orders, while 75 people signed self-isolation statements.

Skopje – The Government has adopted a protocol on COVID-19 preventive measures in the workplace at a session on Wednesday.

Brussels – German Ambassador to the EU, Michael Clauss, reiterated that opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania is among top priorities of the coming German Presidency. However, he noted, “some member states” have said the elections will affect their position, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that former Interior Minister Ljube Boshkoski’s rights to a fair trial and to obtain the attendance and examination of witnesses were violated during the trial against him on charges of abuse of office and unlawful financing of an electoral campaign in 2011 when he was chairing United for Macedonia, a political party.

Skopje – The payment cards, as part of government’s third set of economic measures, aimed to boost economy and stimulate the consumption of domestic goods and services, will be issued by nine banks.

Skopje – Today is the second day of Macedonian long-time graffiti artist and (recently graduated) formally trained printmaker Dushan Stefanovski’s first solo exhibition, ‘Untapped Potential,’ held at the Youth Cultural Center MKC since yesterday evening.