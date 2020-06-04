4 June 2020

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs and National Coordinator for foreign aid Bujar Osmani, EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar and Health Minister Venko Filipche will present Thursday the European Union donation of eight more devices for mechanical ventilation and different units of personal protective equipment as support to North Macedonia’s efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skopje – Friday before Pentecost (June 5) is declared non-working for all citizens, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy said in a press release.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has said he was sitting inside a restaurant with two acquaintances in downtown Skopje late on Wednesday, claiming he was insufficiently informed of the new protocols and prepared to pay a fine.

Austria will end pandemic travel restrictions vis-a-vis all neighbouring countries except Italy by Friday, the government announced on Wednesday.

Turkish league leaders Trabzonspor have been banned from one European season for violating financial fair play rules again, the ruling body UEFA said on Wednesday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has appointed an army general the country’s interim health minister, after the two previous health ministers resigned over his handling of the country’s soaring Covid-19 infections.

More than 40 students and members of staff were injured Thursday in a stabbing at a primary school in south China, state media reported.

A donors conference for Yemen, hosted by the United Nations and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, has raised about 1.35 billion dollars, almost half the amount raised at a similar conference last year.